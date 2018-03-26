English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Motorola to Open 100 'Moto Hubs' in Tamil Nadu
Motorola India announced it will open 100 "Moto Hubs" in Tamil Nadu where customers can experience the entire range of Motorola devices.
Motorola to Open 100 'Moto Hubs' in Tamil Nadu (photo for representation, image: Debashis Sarkar/ News18.com)
In a bid to strengthen its retail presence in the southern region, Motorola India on Friday announced it will open 100 "Moto Hubs" in Tamil Nadu where customers can experience the entire range of Motorola devices. The devices include the newly-launched "Moto Z2 Force" and "Moto X4" smartphones. Fifty "Moto Hubs" will be inaugurated in Chennai alone, the company said in a statement.
Also Read: Apple Working on Foldable iPhone Could Release in 2020: Report
"'Moto Hubs' is a way to address customers' needs by offering them a platform to interact, engage and purchase. We will continue to expand our retail presence," said Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India. The handset maker had announced opening 100 "Moto Hubs" in Karnataka earlier this week.
Also Read: Mozilla, Tesla, Other Businesses Take a Facebook Pause
The Lenovo-owned company has already partnered with Poorvika Mobiles in 43 cities in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka and with Big C and Lot Mobile stores across 55 cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to provide retail access to consumers. The "Moto Hubs" offer accessories such as on-ear and in-ear headphones, Moto shells and phone covers.
Watch: Samsung Flip First Look | Convert Any Space Into Smart Meeting Room
Also Watch
Also Read: Apple Working on Foldable iPhone Could Release in 2020: Report
"'Moto Hubs' is a way to address customers' needs by offering them a platform to interact, engage and purchase. We will continue to expand our retail presence," said Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India. The handset maker had announced opening 100 "Moto Hubs" in Karnataka earlier this week.
Also Read: Mozilla, Tesla, Other Businesses Take a Facebook Pause
The Lenovo-owned company has already partnered with Poorvika Mobiles in 43 cities in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka and with Big C and Lot Mobile stores across 55 cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to provide retail access to consumers. The "Moto Hubs" offer accessories such as on-ear and in-ear headphones, Moto shells and phone covers.
Watch: Samsung Flip First Look | Convert Any Space Into Smart Meeting Room
Also Watch
-
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Thursday 22 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Forward Places Up for Grabs as Spain Take on Argentina
- Cilic, Del Potro Reach Miami Open Fourth Round
- Deepika Padukone Says India 'Long Way' From Ending Mental Illness Stigma
- I Just Don’t Like Facebook, Gives Me the Willies: Elon Musk on Deleting SpaceX, Tesla Pages
- Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Buys His Father a Cadillac Escalade SUV Following Doctor’s Advice