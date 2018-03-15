English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Motorola to Open 50 'Moto Hubs' in Mumbai

Motorola India on Thursday announced that it will open 50 new "Moto Hubs" in Mumbai where customers could experience the entire range of Motorola devices, including the newly-launched "Moto Z2 Force" and "Moto X4" smartphones.

IANS

Updated:March 15, 2018, 4:36 PM IST
Motorola to Open 50 'Moto Hubs' in Mumbai (Image: Evan Blass/ @EVLeaks/Twitter)
With the aim to strengthen its retail presence in the western region, Motorola India on Thursday announced that it will open 50 new "Moto Hubs" in Mumbai where customers could experience the entire range of Motorola devices, including the newly-launched "Moto Z2 Force" and "Moto X4" smartphones.

"We will continue to expand our retail presence and enhance customer experience by making our product portfolio accessible and available to users," Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India, said in a statement.

The Lenovo-owned company has a strong consumer base across Maharashtra and has registered a growth of 18 percent Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ). Motorola India opened 25 "Moto Hubs" in Kolkata last week as it targets a third of its sales from its organised outlets and further strengthening its offline retail presence across the country.

To consolidate its retail presence, the company had announced the opening of 50 Moto Hubs in Delhi in January. The company has already partnered with Poorvika Mobiles in 43 cities in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka and with Big C and Lot Mobile stores across 55 cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to provide retail access to consumers.

The "Moto Hubs" offer accessories such as on-ear and in-ear headphones, Moto shells and phone covers.

Watch: Google Assistant Powered Home Automation | First Look at MWC 2018


 

