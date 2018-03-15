English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Motorola to Open 50 'Moto Hubs' in Mumbai
Motorola India on Thursday announced that it will open 50 new "Moto Hubs" in Mumbai where customers could experience the entire range of Motorola devices, including the newly-launched "Moto Z2 Force" and "Moto X4" smartphones.
Motorola to Open 50 'Moto Hubs' in Mumbai (Image: Evan Blass/ @EVLeaks/Twitter)
With the aim to strengthen its retail presence in the western region, Motorola India on Thursday announced that it will open 50 new "Moto Hubs" in Mumbai where customers could experience the entire range of Motorola devices, including the newly-launched "Moto Z2 Force" and "Moto X4" smartphones.
Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi 5 vs Redmi 4 [Specs Comparison]: Is The Full Screen Display Worth The Upgrade?
"We will continue to expand our retail presence and enhance customer experience by making our product portfolio accessible and available to users," Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India, said in a statement.
Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale Launched to Measure BMI, Other Key Body Metrics
The Lenovo-owned company has a strong consumer base across Maharashtra and has registered a growth of 18 percent Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ). Motorola India opened 25 "Moto Hubs" in Kolkata last week as it targets a third of its sales from its organised outlets and further strengthening its offline retail presence across the country.
Also Read: Air India Twitter Account Hacked; Later Restored
To consolidate its retail presence, the company had announced the opening of 50 Moto Hubs in Delhi in January. The company has already partnered with Poorvika Mobiles in 43 cities in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka and with Big C and Lot Mobile stores across 55 cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to provide retail access to consumers.
The "Moto Hubs" offer accessories such as on-ear and in-ear headphones, Moto shells and phone covers.
Watch: Google Assistant Powered Home Automation | First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi 5 vs Redmi 4 [Specs Comparison]: Is The Full Screen Display Worth The Upgrade?
"We will continue to expand our retail presence and enhance customer experience by making our product portfolio accessible and available to users," Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India, said in a statement.
Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale Launched to Measure BMI, Other Key Body Metrics
The Lenovo-owned company has a strong consumer base across Maharashtra and has registered a growth of 18 percent Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ). Motorola India opened 25 "Moto Hubs" in Kolkata last week as it targets a third of its sales from its organised outlets and further strengthening its offline retail presence across the country.
Also Read: Air India Twitter Account Hacked; Later Restored
To consolidate its retail presence, the company had announced the opening of 50 Moto Hubs in Delhi in January. The company has already partnered with Poorvika Mobiles in 43 cities in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka and with Big C and Lot Mobile stores across 55 cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to provide retail access to consumers.
The "Moto Hubs" offer accessories such as on-ear and in-ear headphones, Moto shells and phone covers.
Watch: Google Assistant Powered Home Automation | First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Elon Musk's Resume is Out And it is Giving Everyone Serious Resume Writing Goals
- Economical Washington Sundar Ruling the Roost in Sri Lanka
- Karan Johar Wishes Birthday Girl Alia Bhatt, Releases Stills From Raazi; See Pictures
- Diana Penty Looks Effortless as She Turns Showstopper for Shyamal-Bhumika
- Was 'Cheated' by Pan Masala Brand, Pierce Brosnan Tells Delhi Govt