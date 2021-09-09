Motorola Working On Air Charging Tech That Can Charge Four Devices At Once

Lenovo-owned smartphone maker Motorola has unveiled a new over-the-air wireless charging solution that does not require users to place the smartphone on a charging pad. The new over-the-air charger can charge smartphones that are placed up to 3 metres away from the charger and can charge up to four smartphones placed near the charging dock. Motorola shared the device in a demo video on Weibo, that shows the charger charging up to four devices, and at a maximum range of 3 metres away from the charging dock.

Motorola has said that the wireless air charger has 1,600 antennas, which is why it is larer in size than its predecessor. While the first generation of Motorola‘s Air Charging technology only charged a smartphone in a limited range of 100 cms, the newer model amps up the range to up to 3 metres away. The demo video from Xiaomi also shows that the charger can cover a wide area, and it can charge devices placed within a 100-degree cone area in front of it. This is not the first time a manufacturer has come up with this kind of manufacturing.

Xiaomi and Oppo have earlier displayed their fast charging technology named Xiaomi’s Mi Air Charge and Oppo’s Wireless Air Charging technology. However, both of them can charge only one device at a time. Xiaomi’s Mi Air Charge works from a maximum of two metres away and Oppo’s solution can only work if the device is a few inches from the surface.

Currently, Motorola has not shared a release timeline for the new wireless charging technology. The company is working with GuRu Wireless to work on a “new generation of wirelessly powered devices."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here