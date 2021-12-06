Motorola's Budget Moto G31 Now Available to Purchase in India: Price, Specs

Motorola’s newly launched Moto G31 is now available to purchase in India. The smartphone comes in two storage options 4GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB that cost 12,999 and 14,999, respectively. Customers can also choose between Baby Blue and Meteorite Grey colour options. The Moto G31 is available to purchase on Flipkart that is also offering a bunch of sale deals such as an exchange offer. Bank offers include standard EMI option starting at Rs 451 per month, 5 percent off with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and 20 percent off on Amex Network Cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, and SBI. However, it is only available to Amex card users who are making their first transaction.

Coming to the specifications, the Moto G31 sports a 6.4-inch OLED display that has Full-HD+ resolution (1,080×2,400 pixels). The front panel also has a hole-punch display that carries the 13-megapixel front camera for selfies. The new Moto G31 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset that comes paired with Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and up to 6GB RAM. The same processor powers several budget phones like Micromax In Note 1, Infinix Hot 10s, and even the newly launched sibling Moto G41 that is yet to debut in India.

We get up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a hybrid microSD card slot. In terms of optics, the rear panel carries a 50-megapixel primary camera with Quad Pixel technology “for sharper images." We also get an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel maco sensor. Other notable features include a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging and is touted to last 36 hours with typical usage. The battery unit make more than 1.5 hours to fully charge.

Notably, Motorola is also scheduled to launch a new 5G-enabled device, the Moto G51 5G in India on December 10.

