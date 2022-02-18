Motorola’s Next Smartphone Could Feature A Massive 194MP Camera

Smartphone cameras are growing every year. And by that we mean their megapixel count. You now have phones with a 108-megapixel camera sensor. Reports even talk about Samsung working on a 200-megapixel sensor for its smartphones in the future. But for now, we are focusing on Motorola, which seems to be headed in the same direction, giving us something to talk about on the imaging front.

As per new leaked renders, Motorola has got a ultra-premium smartphone in the works that could blow away the industry with its camera specifications. And by that we mean, this device codenamed ‘Frontier’ has been spotted with a massive 194-megapixel primary rear camera.

Till date, Motorola’s sole excursion in the premium segment is the Motorola Edge smartphone. But this report hints at a possibility of the company taking its flagship game to the Ultra level, competing with the likes of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. And the most intriguing aspect about this unnamed Motorola phone is the humongous sensor placed at the back, which will surely grab your attention.

The 194-megapixel sensor has been manufactured by Samsung, and it has three cameras in total, which includes a 50-megapixel Samsung ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 12-megapixel Sony telephoto sensor.

Even though the leak gives us a good idea about this smartphone, we would rather wait for more details to pop up. And considering we are only looking at design renders of the phone right now, its launch timeline still seems a few months away.

Other details about the ‘Frontier’ smartphone indicate it could use the next-gen version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which usually becomes available during the second half of the year.

The design of the phone itself offers plenty of encouragement. You have narrow bezels on the screen, and even for a tall profile, the ‘Frontier’ seems fairly easy to use with one hand.

