Motorola has refreshed the premium Edge series with the new Motorola Moto Edge 30 Pro. The smartphone, on paper, comes with loads of eye-catching features like two 50-megapixel cameras, a 60-megapixel front camera, 68W fast charging support, and Wi-Fi 6e for faster internet connectivity. The phone also packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC that recently debuted with iQoo 9 Pro in India. The same processor powers Samsung’s premium Galaxy S22 series (select regions only). Additionally, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro runs on Android 12 out of the box and will get two years of Android updates. Sadly, it only comes in a single storage option of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection, and anti-fingerprint coating. The display also supports HDR10+ content for a better viewing experience, and it gets Full-HD+ resolution. Under the hood, the Moto Edge 30 Pro packs Qualcomm’s most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone weighs 179 grams and measures 8.79mm in thickness.

At the back, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup that houses the 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 114 FoV, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The primary rear camera can record 8K videos at 24fps, 4K videos at up to 60fps, and Full-HD video at up to 60fps.

In terms of connectivity, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro gets all the flagship features thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The phone supports Wi-Fi 6e, USB-C port (USB 3.1 compatible), NFC, dual-SIM cards, and Bluetooth 5.2. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro also packs dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, Snapdragon sound, three mics, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and ThinkShield protection. We get a 4,800mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging bundled inside the box.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro’s price in India is set at Rs 49,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option and the sale will begin on March 4 via Flipkart and Moto stores. The phone comes in Cosmo Blue and Stardust White colour options.

