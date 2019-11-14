Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Move Over Chrome, Brave May Just be The Coolest Privacy Focused Browser You Need

The browser has emerged out of the beta test phase, and already has 8.7 million users.

Vishal Mathur | @vishalmathur85

Updated:November 14, 2019, 9:52 AM IST
We are living in a time when we are spoilt for web browser choices. Yet with data privacy being a concern that it is, there is always the feeling that not all of these web browsers are doing enough to keep our data private. Some more than others—Mozilla Firefox and Apple Safari has led the way recently with various measures to stop tracking of user’s browsing habits and more, but the likes of Google’s Chrome are still some way behind in that regard. Brave, the company co-founded by ex-Mozilla CEO Brendan Eich, has launched the version 1.0 of the Brave browser. This privacy focused web browser is available for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS and Linux.

Some of the privacy centric things that Brave promises includes blocking of third-party trackers, blocking advertisements, cookie control, malware and phishing prevention and the ability to block malicious plugins. All the security and privacy settings are enabled by default, and the user doesn’t really need to struggle with a variety of options to make their browser more secure. Brave will also disable any auto-play videos that websites irritatingly tend to insert into webpages these days.

Also Read | When Apple Says The iPhone, iPad And Mac Are Built For Privacy, They Are Not Kidding

Then there is something known as Brave Rewards. As a user, you have the option to opt-in and then click on what Brave calls pre-packaged ads to get a 70 percent cut of ad revenue via the Basic Attention Tokens (BAT). As a user, you can then use these BATs to tip publishers or simply keep these cryptocurrency tokens for future use.

Also Read | Mozilla Firefox 70 Turns The Tables And Now You Can Track What is Tracking You

Recently, several web browsers have been updated to offer better data privacy to users. Mozilla Firefox started tracker blocking earlier this year, and Apple then updated Safari to block all trackers from websites you don’t usually visit and limiting regularly visited website trackers to 24 hours. Microsoft Edge is expected to get an update early next year which will also strengthen its resolve to block trackers. Google is yet to roll out the features it spoke about over the summer, including tracker blocking.

Also Read | Mozilla Firefox Could Just Win The Fight Against The Irritating Notification Spam

