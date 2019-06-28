Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mozilla assures Android users increased privacy, speed with Firefox Preview

The new experiment continues the Mozilla Foundation's battle against rigorous data collection practices and increasing cybercrimes.

Trending Desk

June 28, 2019, 7:50 PM IST
Mozilla assures Android users increased privacy, speed with Firefox Preview
The new experiment continues the Mozilla Foundation's battle against rigorous data collection practices and increasing cybercrimes.
Mozilla is promising Android users a faster and privacy-focused browsing experience through its “experimental” new web browser, Firefox Preview. “Today we’re very happy to announce a pilot of our new browser for Android devices that is available to early adopters for testing as of now. We’ll have a feature-rich, polished version of this flagship application available for this fall,” Mozilla said in a blog on Thursday.

The nonprofit organization said, while “continuously improving” Firefox Focus over time, it realized that users were seeking a “full-fledged mobile browsing experience, but more private and secure than any existing app.”

“With Firefox Preview, we’re combining the best of what our lightweight Focus application and our current mobile browsers have to offer to create a best in class mobile experience,” the blog said. Firefox Preview is powered by GeckoView, Firefox’s own mobile browser engine. The “faster- than- ever” Firefox Preview is two-times faster than previous versions of Firefox for Android, with a minimalist start screen and bottom navigation bar.

It also boasts of Collections, a new feature that helps users “save, organize, and share collections of sites. Quickly save and return to tasks like your morning routine, shopping lists, travel planning and more” Firefox Preview also blocks trackers by default, offering users “faster browsing and fewer annoyances.” "Speed improvements are driven in large part by the comprehensive tracking protection that is on by default in Firefox Preview," Vesta Zare, senior product manager at Firefox Mobile, was quoted as saying.

