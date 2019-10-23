Mozilla Firefox 70 Turns The Tables And Now You Can Track What is Tracking You

Mozilla has just made a massive move in the web browser space, as it is in a hotly contested competition with Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge browsers and Vivaldi. Mozilla has released Firefox 70, and it is all about privacy and frugality. The most interesting bit is that it lets you track online trackers who have been attempting to track you. The tables have turned, quite clearly. And that isn’t the only thing Firefox 70 is all about. The new Firefox 70 is available for download for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android and iOS platforms.

“But now with growing threats to your privacy, it’s clear that you need more visibility into how you’re being tracked online so you can better combat it. That’s why today we’re introducing a new feature that offers you a free report outlining the number of third-party and social media trackers blocked automatically by the Firefox browser with Enhanced Tracking Protection,” says Dave Camp, Senior Vice President of Firefox at Mozilla. There is a new Enhanced Tracking Protection report that tells you how many times Firefox 70 has blocked a tracker attempting to use cookies to keep a track of your web browsing activities. “It prevents third-party trackers from building a profile of you based on your online activity. Now, you’ll see the number of cross-site and social media trackers, fingerprinters and cryptominers we blocked on your behalf,” says Camp.

Firefox is also blocking as many as 10 billion trackers every day, says Mozilla. The new Firefox 70 will also have a personalised privacy protection report for you based on your settings, web browsing activity, the trackers that were blocked, possible data breaches of your saved logins on online services and enhanced tracking protection.

Firefox 70 also gets a new password manager, called Lockwise. During the test phase, it was called Lockbox, and this links to your Mozilla account to secure the login credentials for the web services you use, and syncs them across the Firefox browsers you may be using on Windows, macOS, Android and iOS.

Mozilla has also made changes under the hood which make it more frugal to run as well. The new reduced power consumption stats include 37 percent lesser resource usage when playing a video on a web page, and page load speeds are increased by as much as 22 percent.

