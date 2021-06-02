Mozilla Firefox 89 Comes As Biggest Update in Years: New Design, Tabs and More Features Launched

Mozilla on Tuesday launched the latest update to its popular web browser, Mozilla Firefox. The new update upgrades Firefox to version 89 for Mac, Windows, and Linux and the changes are also applying to the iOS and Android builds for Mozilla Firefox. The update brings a new design to Firefox, and brings easier to use tabs, streamlines toolbar, optimised iOS experience, and more to the web browser. Mozilla announced the update in a blog post, saying that the browser now sports a “fresh new design that gets you where you’re going online, fast and distraction-free." The company also said that its expanding its integrated privacy protections in Firefox, so users feel safer online as fewer eyes are following them across the web.

Mozilla said that it listened to user feedback for the re-design and gathered ideas from regular people who want to have an easier experience on the web. “We obsessed over distractions, extra clicks and wasted time. The resulting new design is simple, modern and fast and delivers a beautiful experience to support what people do most in Firefox," the company said in the blog post. The new redesign makes the browser easier on the eye, with “bright and buoyant on screens of all sizes — computers, phones and tablets." There is a new icon set, crisp typography, and thoughtful spacing. The browser, according to the company, reflects a modern aesthetic for 2021.

Other big changes include a new toolbar and menus. The new toolbar is naturally where users can start every web visit. Mozilla says that the new toolbar is simplified and clutter-free so you get to the good stuff effortlessly. Further, the menus are where key Firefox actions and commands live and the company has consolidated extra menus to reduce clutter and be more intuitive via the three bars menu in the upper right or by right-clicking to activate it on your computer screen. “The new look reorganized and streamlined our menus to put the best actions quickly at your fingertips," the blog post said.

In terms of privacy, when privacy protections are engaged in Firefox, the shield icon in the toolbar glows subtly indicating that the browser is working to protect users from nosy trackers. Clicking on the shield icon will show users who and what Firefox is blocking. Firefox has blocked more than 6 trillion trackers since it rolled out enhanced tracking protection, stopping thousands of companies from viewing your online activity.

Mozilla said that based on its research, it has found that more than 50 percent of the users have more than 4 tabs open all the time. The company has taken that into consideration in order to update the tabs on Firefox. The tabs also get a new look and are now gently curved and float above the toolbar. The Tabs have also got a glow-up to be a touch brighter when active.

Firefox also gets updated notifications and alerts of all kinds with version 89. Notifications will now take up less space and non-essential alerts and messages have been removed altogether. Media autoplay is turned off by default, so users won’t be interrupted by a random video blasting unexpectedly.

Apart from this, the browser is now better optimised for iPhone and iPad. The browser is specifically optimised with “key actions now taking fewer steps for quicker searches, navigation, and tab viewing. There are several other changes relating to privacy, better optimisation for iOS and Android, and much more.

