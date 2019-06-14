Take the pledge to vote

Mozilla Firefox Browser May Get a Premium Subscription Model with Special Features

These special features on the Mozilla Firefox browser may include cloud storage for files and bundled VPN usage, but the present features will continue to be available for free.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:June 14, 2019, 5:52 PM IST
Mozilla Firefox Browser May Get a Premium Subscription Model with Special Features
These special features on the Mozilla Firefox browser may include cloud storage for files and bundled VPN usage, but the present features will continue to be available for free.
In an interview published recently by German magazine t3n and spotted by CNET Monday, Mozilla CEO Chris Beard discussed the company's plan to offer Firefox users a monthly subscription option that would give them access to premium features potentially including cloud storage and a specific amount of VPN bandwidth.

After emphasizing that the company will not begin charging fees for services and tools that are currently free through the browser, Beard revealed that Mozilla is targeting a fall release for this subscription service, possibly October. He also admitted that the "first" tier will launch in October, suggesting that the upcoming service will consist of several levels.

Last October, Mozilla launched a Firefox VPN service for $10 as an "experiment;" only a small number of random users were presented with this offer in a move designed to give the company insight into how many people would be willing to pay. Though the results have not been publicly published, they are evidently positive, as an official VPN-offering subscription will likely launch this year.

