1-min read

Mozilla Firefox Could Just Win The Fight Against The Irritating Notification Spam

Post the Firefox 72 update, instead of a popup, the browser will display an icon on the left of the URL bar to indicate that a notification is available.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:November 6, 2019, 10:17 AM IST
Mozilla Firefox Could Just Win The Fight Against The Irritating Notification Spam
Having ushered in faster browsing, Firefox is now planning to do away with annoying notification popups, which are a feature of many websites. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

In 2020, Firefox could become the first web browser to impose a default block on notification popups that are increasingly common on a wide range of websites, reports ZDNet. The Mozilla Foundation, the developer of Firefox, is planning to block the display of notification popups that are increasingly present on today's websites. According to research conducted by Mozilla, an immense majority of users dismiss these notifications, which they perceive as an annoyance, comparable to intrusive advertising popups. Let's not forget that this perception is in part fueled by the fact that notification popups are often used to spread spam. Instead of a popup, the browser will display a dedicated icon on the left of the URL bar to indicate that a notification is available. The new functionality may be deployed as soon as 2020 with the launch of the Firefox 72 update.

In 2019, Firefox underwent radical changes with a notable improvement in performance, favoured by scripts that enable new pages to load faster, and a feature that allows the browser to automatically suspend activity in tabs that are no longer being used. The latest version of Firefox (70) also ushered in a range of new privacy features. Users of the browser can now benefit from tools such as Firefox Monitor, which allows them to sign up for data breach alerts, and Firefox Lockwise which allows for the secure saving and synchronization of passwords over a range of devices. Finally, the Mozilla Foundation is considering the introduction of a paid-for version of its browser. The new premium version, whose additional features have yet to be disclosed, will offer an enhanced user experience to subscribers for $4.99 dollars a month.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
