Mozilla Firefox Daylight is an Enhanced Browser For Android Users: All the Details Here

Mozilla has announced the launch of its Firebox Daylight browser for Android after more than a year of development. The browser is said to be an overhauled version of the existing Firefox browser offering better speed, stronger privacy, a new user interface, enhanced tracking protection and more. According to Mozilla, one of the key highlights of the redesigned browser is the Enhanced Tracking Protection that is available to Firefox users on Android devices. According to Firefox, the feature will provide the highest privacy protection ever offered by a previous Mozilla browser. Furthermore, there are more advanced security measures such as the ability to "block advertisers and publishers from logging" users' online behaviour. Additionally, users will now also get access to Private mode from the app's home screen, a feature previously unavailable, enabling them to browse privately with ease.

Among other features rolled out, the app now offers faster connection than before. Mozilla says that pages will load 10 percent faster using the new browser. Coming to the new user interface, Mozilla has introduced a dark theme, making it easier for users toggle light and dark backgrounds whenever they want. You can set the URL bar at the top or bottom making it useful on large smartphones. Besides, the Daylight browser gets a picture-in-picture feature that allows users to play videos in the corner of the screen while interacting with other sites or applications. Apart from all these, there are add-ons such as uBlock Origin, Dark Reader, Privacy Badger, HTTPS Everywhere, NoScript Security Suite, Search by Image among others to improve the browsing experience. For those already downloaded the Firefox's Android app, the company said that they will automatically receive the Firefox Daylight update, providing automatic app updates are enabled. The new browser also makes use of the GeckoView mobile engine which is said to offer “complete freedom of choice when it comes to implementation of standards and features.” The Firefox Daylight Browser is currently available for Android users in Europe and Mozilla said that the update for users in the US is expected to go live on August 27.