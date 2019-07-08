Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Mozilla Firefox Premium to Offer Ad-Free Browsing, Cost $4.99/Month

Alongside no advertisement, Firefox Premium will offer machine learning-based article recommendations, Pocket list management service and more.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:July 8, 2019, 8:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mozilla Firefox Premium to Offer Ad-Free Browsing, Cost $4.99/Month
Alongside no advertisement, Firefox Premium will offer machine learning-based article recommendations, Pocket list management service and more.
Loading...

The Mozilla Foundation has unveiled more information about its plans for a paid-subscription version of Firefox, via a dedicated web page. This Premium version will be made available at a monthly cost of $4.99, for an enhanced user experience.

The idea was for Mozilla to offer an ad-free version of partner news sites by paying out a portion of the revenue from the subscription. Members will also benefit from other advantages such as access to the audio version of some articles and machine recommendations. Users will also be able to save articles for later in the manner of reading list management service Pocket, which Mozilla bought out back in 2017, and to synchronize that list between various devices to pick up where the reader left off.

Mozilla's dedicated page specifies that the subscription will cost $4.99 a month, but did not yet provide a launch date. No word either on whether the service will only be available in the US at launch, or worldwide. The free "classic" version will obviously continue to be made available and maintained.

The latest update to Firefox (67.0) is the fastest ever released by Mozilla. This new version of Firefox also provides its users with new data protection and privacy features.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram