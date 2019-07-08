Mozilla Firefox Premium to Offer Ad-Free Browsing, Cost $4.99/Month
Alongside no advertisement, Firefox Premium will offer machine learning-based article recommendations, Pocket list management service and more.
The Mozilla Foundation has unveiled more information about its plans for a paid-subscription version of Firefox, via a dedicated web page. This Premium version will be made available at a monthly cost of $4.99, for an enhanced user experience.
The idea was for Mozilla to offer an ad-free version of partner news sites by paying out a portion of the revenue from the subscription. Members will also benefit from other advantages such as access to the audio version of some articles and machine recommendations. Users will also be able to save articles for later in the manner of reading list management service Pocket, which Mozilla bought out back in 2017, and to synchronize that list between various devices to pick up where the reader left off.
Mozilla's dedicated page specifies that the subscription will cost $4.99 a month, but did not yet provide a launch date. No word either on whether the service will only be available in the US at launch, or worldwide. The free "classic" version will obviously continue to be made available and maintained.
The latest update to Firefox (67.0) is the fastest ever released by Mozilla. This new version of Firefox also provides its users with new data protection and privacy features.
