Mozilla Firefox Will Keep Google Search As Default After Massive Renewal Agreement Is Agreed

Mozilla and Google have extended their partnership which will see Google continue to be the default search engine in the entire range of Firefox web browsers. That is, at least till the year 2023 when this deal comes up for renewal again. It is believed that the deal is between $400 million to $450 million per year to keep Google as the default search engine on Firefox, ahead of rivals such as Microsoft’s Bing. The Firefox web browser is available for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, iPadOS as well as for the Amazon Fire TV platform. Mozilla Firefox competes against Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Vivaldi and Apple’s Safari browsers.

It hasn’t been the easiest of times for Firefox in the past few months, particularly since the arrival of Microsoft’s chromium-based Edge web browser. Google Chrome rocks a global market share of 71.11% at the end of July, while Microsoft Edge now has 8.09% share of the browser ecosystem around the world. Mozilla’s Firefox clocks in with 7.36% share. Firefox had 7.58% share at the end of June. Last week, Mitchell Baker, CEO of Mozilla had written a blog post in which he said that the global pandemic has significantly impacted the company’s revenue. This agreement with Google comes at just the right time, in a way, for the company. Mozilla also has similar agreements for Firefox search with Yandex in Russia and Baidu in China, for those parts of the world.