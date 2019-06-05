Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mozilla Firefox's Latest Update Will Prevent Sites From Tracking Your Browsing Data

Called Enhanced Tracking Protection, the feature is the latest in a long line of privacy-oriented updates rolled out by Mozilla to the browser.

IANS

Updated:June 5, 2019, 8:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mozilla Firefox's Latest Update Will Prevent Sites From Tracking Your Browsing Data
Called Enhanced Tracking Protection, the feature is the latest in a long line of privacy-oriented updates rolled out by Mozilla to the browser.
Loading...

Mozilla, the maker of Open Source browser Firefox, has started blocking website cookies that can let advertisers and publishers track users across the web. The company is blocking third-party cookies under a Firefox feature named Enhanced Tracking Protection, it had announced in 2018.

"Today, Firefox will be rolling out this feature, Enhanced Tracking Protection, to all new users by default, to make it harder for over a thousand companies to track their every move. Additionally, we're updating our privacy-focused features including an upgraded Facebook Container extension, a Firefox desktop extension for Lockwise, a way to keep their passwords safe across all platforms, and Firefox Monitor's new dashboard to manage multiple email addresses," the company wrote in a blog post late on Tuesday.

Cookies are small text files that websites can store in the users' browser -- either first-party cookies from the operator of the website or third-party cookies that can come along for the ride from advertising and analytics firms.

"For those who want to see which companies we block, you can click on the shield icon, go to the Content Blocking section, then Cookies. It should read Blocking Tracking Cookies. Then, click on the arrow on the right hand side, and you'll see the companies listed as third-party cookies and trackers that Firefox has blocked," the company added.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram