Mozilla Is Finally Giving All Firefox Browser Users Total Protection Against Cookies: What It Means

Firefox browser is now offering its cookie protection feature to all users. This special tool called Total Cookie Protection was introduced last year, which allowed users to protect themselves from cookies tracking on the internet. Firefox created a separate cookie jar on the browser for each website you visit so that it cannot be used to push to gather data about the user.

The Total Cookie Protection is now available by default to all Firefox desktop users on macOS and Windows from June 14 onwards. The inability to gather data means the companies get limited information about your activities. Firefox started blocking third-party website cookies under a Firefox feature named Enhanced Tracking Protection, which was announced in 2018.

For those who don’t know, cookies are small text files that websites can store in the users’ browser — either first-party cookies from the operator of the website or third-party cookies that can come along for the ride from advertising and analytics firms.

“Instead of allowing trackers to link up your behaviour on multiple sites, they just get to see behaviour on individual sites. Any time a website, or third-party content embedded in a website, deposits a cookie in your browser, that cookie is confined to the cookie jar assigned to only that website,” Mozilla explained about the new tool.

Mozilla has made sure implementing TCP does not affect the website performance in any way. And to ensure a seamless experience, Mozilla even permits some cookies that are required for cross-linking or when you log in using third-party plugins.

Firefox has over the years shown us that it religiously believes in keeping user data secure and private. Tools like TCP go a long way in ensuring the foundation continues with its promise of making internet activities private and keeping the data away from the prying eyes of the advertisers.

