Mozilla is Using ‘Procrastinate On Purpose’ Strategy For a Faster Firefox

Mozilla has promised a faster browsing experience with its latest Firefox update, using the well-known time management strategy of “procrastinate on purpose.” “The result is that Firefox is better at performing tasks at the optimal time,” Marissa Wood, vice president of Firefox product management, explained in a blog. To make Firefox faster, Wood said, “we simply prioritized our performance management “to-do” list.”Mozilla applied many of the same principles of time management “just like you might prioritize your own urgent needs.” “For example, before you go on a road trip, you check for a full tank of gas, make sure you have enough oil, or have the right air pressure in your tires,” Wood wrote.To give users a faster browsing experience, Mozilla has prioritized scripts for things “you need first while delaying others to help make the main scripts for Instagram, Amazon and Google searches execute 40-80% faster; scanning for alternative style sheets after page load; and not loading the auto-fill module unless there is an actual form to complete.”Firefox will also suspend tabs that you haven’t used or looked at in a while by detecting if your computer’s memory is running low, which it defines as lower than 400MB. If users want to review that webpage, they can simply click on the tab, and it will reload. Firefox will also get a lot faster for users who have “customized their browser with an add-on like a favorite theme, for example changing it to the seasons of the year, or utilizing one of the popular ad-blockers, we’ve made it so that the browser skips a bunch of unnecessary work during subsequent start-ups.”