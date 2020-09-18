Mozilla Pulls the Plug on Firefox Send, Firefox Notes to be Decommissioned in November

Mozilla has announced that it will pull the plug on two of its products - Firefox Send, the encrypted file sharing service, and Firefox Notes, its note-making extension and mobile app. Firefox Send was launched in March 2019, with a special focus on privacy. However, it was taken offline earlier this year after the company said it was investigating reports of malware groups abusing the platform. At the time, Mozilla had said that it took Firefox Send offline to address this challenge. However, instead of relaunching the service, the company has decided to shut it.

"Firefox Send was a promising tool for encrypted file sharing. Unfortunately, some abusive users were beginning to use Send to ship malware and conduct spear phishing attacks," Mozilla said in the release. "This summer we took Firefox Send offline to address this challenge. In the intervening period, as we weighed the cost of our overall portfolio and strategic focus, we made the decision not to relaunch the service," the company said.

Firefox Notes, the company said, will be decommissioned in November this year. This does not affect Firefox Notes desktop extensions already installed on people's computers. The app will no longer be maintained by Mozilla and won't be available to install from November. Firefox said that Firefox Notes was initially developed to experiment with new methods of encrypted data syncing.

Mozilla had, last month also announced a major restructuring of its commercial arm, Mozilla Corporation, which led to 250 people losing their jobs at the California based company. Earlier, in January, the company had laid off another 70 employees, owing to slow revenues.