English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mozilla Reportedly Working on New Browser 'Fenix' For Android Users

The new app is expected to target a younger, tech-savvy audience.

IANS

Updated:July 10, 2018, 12:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mozilla Reportedly Working on New Browser 'Fenix' For Android Users
Mozilla Reportedly Working on New Browser 'Fenix' For Android Users (Image: Reuters)
Mozilla, the maker of Open Source browser Firefox, is reportedly working on a new Internet browser "Fenix" for the Android operating system (OS). The new app is expected to target a younger, tech-savvy audience, Android Headlines reported on Sunday.

Also Read: Top 5 Xiaomi Smartphones Under Rs 15,000

Mozilla contributors started contributing more actively in the project since June, according to GitHub's version history overview. There has been no comment from the "Fenix" developers about their plans of commercialising the browser in the immediate future, the report added.

Also Read: Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts July 16: Here Are The Details

The reasons for developing another browser for Android remains equally unclear from the developers' end, especially when Firefox remains one of the most popular internet portals with over a 100 million installs to date, according to its official Google Play Store listing.

Founded in 1998 by members of Netscape, the open-source software community presently has three different Android browsers -- the flagship Firefox Browser, privacy-focused "Firefox Focus" and "Firefox Nightly".

Also Watch: Honor 7C Review | Premium Looks in a Budget

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed

New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed

Recommended For You

Photogallery