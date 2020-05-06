TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mozilla's New Email Alias Feature Will Now Protect Your Real Address From Getting Spammed

Image for Representation.

Image for Representation.

The feature generates unique email addresses so that users don’t have to reveal a real address to a website.

Share this:

The Mozilla Foundation has presented a new extension for its Firefox browser that enables you to replace your real email address with an alias when filling in online forms and thus avoid the phenomenon of spam. It is a simple equation: the more you give out your email address, the more spam you receive. Instead of handing over precious contact details to just about anyone, wouldn't it be great to allow them temporary access to your inbox via an alias? This is exactly the functionality offered by Private Relay, an extension just published by Mozilla, which is now available for download in beta version.

The purpose of the extension is to generate random email addresses when filling out online forms, in situations where you are subscribing to services, newsletters or any other offers. These "fake" addresses nonetheless have the advantage of redirecting mail to your genuine inbox, which will thus remain protected from spam sent by robots. Christened Private Relay, the new add-on creates a new email address for each new form you fill in. Thereafter, all the messages sent to this factitious address are automatically redirected to your usual mail. At any time thereafter, you can simply opt to delete this alias and as a consequence all of the emails that are linked to it.

This concept is not completely new. In 2019, Apple presented a similar functionality "Sign In," designed to enable users to connect to third-party mobile applications and websites with their Apple IDs, while only giving out random burner-style email addresses so as to preserve confidential personal data.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading