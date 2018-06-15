English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mozilla's Voice-Controlled Browser in The Works
With smart speakers and voice assistants now in the mainstream, the Mozilla Foundation has decided to start work on a voice-controlled web browser. The browser, codenamed "Scout", was revealed at an internal meeting in San Francisco, according to a CNET report.
(Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Users could one day surf the web using voice commands like "Hey Scout, read me the article about polar bears," thanks to a Firefox project, still in the early stages of development, CNET outlines.
With Scout, Mozilla is said to be exploring the possibilities of voice-controlled web browsing and content consumption based on a clever combination of natural language processing and artificial intelligence. Although ultimately available to everyone, this voice-controlled system could above all prove helpful to users with visual impairments.
The Mozilla Foundation is constantly developing new features for its Firefox browser, such as encrypted file sharing and integrated note-taking. Indeed, Firefox needs to revamp and renew with major innovations in order to compete with Chrome, which now dominates the market. For a long time, Firefox was a major rival to Microsoft's Internet Explorer, but Mozilla's browser has now dropped to a 12% market share on desktops worldwide, while Google's Chrome stands at 66%, according to the latest data from StatCounter.
Watch: Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review | A Complete Samsung Package in a Budget
Also Watch
With Scout, Mozilla is said to be exploring the possibilities of voice-controlled web browsing and content consumption based on a clever combination of natural language processing and artificial intelligence. Although ultimately available to everyone, this voice-controlled system could above all prove helpful to users with visual impairments.
The Mozilla Foundation is constantly developing new features for its Firefox browser, such as encrypted file sharing and integrated note-taking. Indeed, Firefox needs to revamp and renew with major innovations in order to compete with Chrome, which now dominates the market. For a long time, Firefox was a major rival to Microsoft's Internet Explorer, but Mozilla's browser has now dropped to a 12% market share on desktops worldwide, while Google's Chrome stands at 66%, according to the latest data from StatCounter.
Watch: Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review | A Complete Samsung Package in a Budget
Also Watch
-
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review: A Complete Samsung Package in a Budget
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced At Apple WWDC 2018
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Wednesday 13 June , 2018 Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review: A Complete Samsung Package in a Budget
Friday 08 June , 2018 Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced At Apple WWDC 2018
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Smriti Mandhana Keen to Make Most of Super League Stint; Eyes ICC World T20 Glory
- Eid Mubarak 2018: Here's How You Can Make a Style Statement This Festive Season
- Suzuki Swift Sport Red Devil Limited Edition Revealed Ahead of Launch
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain Camp in Turmoil as They Face Tough Opening Test Against Ronaldo-led Portugal
- Replacing Mr Bachchan an Impossible Dream, Says Anil Kapoor