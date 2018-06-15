Mozilla's Voice-Controlled Browser in The Works

Users could one day surf the web using voice commands like "Hey Scout, read me the article about polar bears," thanks to a Firefox project, still in the early stages of development, CNET outlines.With Scout, Mozilla is said to be exploring the possibilities of voice-controlled web browsing and content consumption based on a clever combination of natural language processing and artificial intelligence. Although ultimately available to everyone, this voice-controlled system could above all prove helpful to users with visual impairments.The Mozilla Foundation is constantly developing new features for its Firefox browser, such as encrypted file sharing and integrated note-taking. Indeed, Firefox needs to revamp and renew with major innovations in order to compete with Chrome, which now dominates the market. For a long time, Firefox was a major rival to Microsoft's Internet Explorer, but Mozilla's browser has now dropped to a 12% market share on desktops worldwide, while Google's Chrome stands at 66%, according to the latest data from StatCounter.