mPassport Police App: This Application Eases Passport Police Verification Process; Here's How

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has taken another step towards digitising the vital government service of passport verification by introducing the ‘mPassport Police app’. The application attempts to simplify and accelerate the police verification procedure for passport issuance.

The process of issuing passports includes a crucial component called police verification, which has undergone several enhancements over time. The ministry has launched the “mPassport Police app" to speed up this critical procedure even further. This app will allow quick monitoring and issuance of passports to citizens.

पासपोर्ट के त्वरित वेरिफिकेशन के लिए पासपोर्ट मोबाइल एप्लीकेशन का लोकार्पण किया। डिजिटल वेरिफिकेशन होने से समय की बचत के साथ-साथ जाँच में पारदर्शिता आएगी।आज उठाये गये ये कदम स्मार्ट पुलिसिंग के लिए मोदी जी द्वारा स्थापित पुलिस टेक्नोलॉजी मिशन की दिशा में महत्वपूर्ण प्रयास हैं। pic.twitter.com/mf7AMj3YyA — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 16, 2023

The 76th Raising Day Parade of the Delhi Police saw the introduction of new digital services. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the new services and said that anyone applying for a passport in Delhi will no longer have to wait 15 days for police verification. The use of tablets throughout the verification process is expected to cut the time required for verification from 15 days to 5 days. This will reduce the time required for passport issuance by 10 days.

The mPassport Police App, devised by the External Affairs ministry’s passport and visa division for police agencies, is being distributed to Special Branch of Delhi Police officials, along with 350 tablets.

To record the inputs and information during the on-field verification, the app is accessible for download on tablets by the police. This app will be ideal for law enforcement officers who would visit residences for address verification.

The tablets now make it possible to eliminate paper from the police report filing and verification procedure. The tablets will also enable the safe submission of documents in a digital format in addition to improving the accuracy and speed of the passport verification process.

To accommodate the surge in demand for Police Clearance Certificates, which are a mandatory requirement for passport applications, the MEA had previously decided to provide the option to apply for PCC services at all online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) in India back in 2022.

