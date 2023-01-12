MS Dhoni and Garuda Aerospace Launch Made in India Drone Called 'Droni'

MS Dhoni, former captain of the Indian Cricket team, and Garuda Aerospace have launched a made in India surveillance drone named ‘Droni.’

As per a report by ANI, Dhoni is the brand ambassador of Garuda Aerospace, a brand synonymous with solutions for agricultural pesticide spraying, mapping, surveying, public announcements, and delivery services, etc.

Garuda Aerospace launched ‘Droni’ and ‘Kisan Drone’ in the consumer and agriculture markets, respectively, as per the company’s founder and CEO, Agnishwar Jayaprakash. The latter is a battery-powered drone for agricultural pesticide spraying with a capacity of 30 acres per day.

Dhoni, at the event in Chennai, discussed his interest in agriculture during COVID-19 lockdown and the importance of drones for farmers.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash said, “Our Droni drone is indigenous and can be used for different surveillance purposes,” and by ensuring that the product is made in India, “we hope to not just become Aatmanirbhar for the demand of drones but also place India on the global map as a hub for superior quality, safe and secure drone and drone-based solutions.”

Anand Kumar Das, President of Indian Drone Association and former Indian Air Force Wing Commander, said the platform will be key in advancing the drone industry and growth. He expressed excitement to be part of the Global Drone Expo with Garuda Aerospace.

Read all the Latest Tech News here