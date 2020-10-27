Microsoft Office for iPadOS Gets Mouse and Trackpad Support in Latest Update

Microsoft is updating its Office apps for iPad. Just days after the company introduced the drag and drop feature in split view on Outlook iPad app, the company is now bringing mouse and trackpad support to its Word, Excel, adn Power Point apps for iPad now. The update comes after Microsoft promised it will update the Office apps for iPadOS earlier this year. The Microsoft Office app now lets iPad users use the built-in trackpad on Apple's magic keyboard to navigate around text, photos, and other objects in Microsoft Word, Excel, and Power Point.

With the new update, the iPad cursor is context aware, so users can highlight text in Word, resize images and charts in Power Point, and select multiple cells in Excel using the trackpad. Microsoft Office on iPad will now work in a similar fashion to the MS Office apps on Mac or Windows. Apart from the trackpad and mouse support, Apple is also adding more Fluent UI to the Office apps for iPad. Word, Excel, and Power Point will now also have new start screens and a new ribbon of feature menu's. Further, Microsoft is also planning to bring multiple document support to excel, better contextual menu's, and offline file support for cloud files in the coming months to iPadOS.

The new update is starting to roll out today and should reach all end users within a couple of weeks, Microsoft said in its statement.