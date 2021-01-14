MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat Launched With Unique Laser-Engraved Design Alongside Other Options

Taiwanese computer manufacturer MSI has announced its new GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat gaming laptop, along with other brand new laptop offerings. The GE76 Raider will be the company's flagship offering for 2021 and comes in two variants - a normal incremental update over last year's GE66 Raider, and a Dragon Edition Tiamat, which is named after an ancient goddess Taimat, who was known in Mesopotamia as the mother of all gods. The MSI Ge76 Raider Dragon Edition Taimat variant comes with a very cool laser-engraved design on the lid that is also inspired by the ancient goddess Tiamat. The design, according to MSI, represents “the fusion of old and new spirits.”

Both the GE76 variants come with MSI's signature SteelSeries RGB chassis lighting on the bottom frame, along with a similar spec-sheet, including Intel's 10th Gen Core i9-10980HK CPU paired with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU in the 10UH variant, and the RTX 3070 GPU in the 10UG variant. The MSI GE76 Raider comes with a 15.6-inch display, while the Dragon Tiamat edition comes with a 17.3-inch display. Both laptop displays come with options that include a UHD and FHD resolutions, with the FHD resolution option including both 240Hz and 300Hz refresh rate. There is up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and 2x NVMe PCIe Gen3 SSD storages.

Apart from the GE76 Raider models, MSI also unveiled its GS66 Stealth laptop that works as both, a gaming laptop and a very capable business laptop. The MSI GS66 Stealth comes with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series mobile GPUs that enable 60FPS gaming at 4K resolution and ray-tracing. The MSI GS66 Stealth comes with Intel's 10th Generation Core i9-10980HK processor, paired with up to 64GB of RAM and two NVMe SSD storages. Further, it has a 99.9Wh battery along with fast charging.

Further, MSI has also unveiled the new GP66 and GP76 Leopard laptops for gamers and coders. Both the MSI Leopard variants come with Intel's 10th Generation Core i7-10870H processor, paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and up to 64GB RAM with two NVMe SSD storage slots. The MSI Leopard GP76 comes with a 17.3-inch full-HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and the GP66 comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate.

MSI also launched the world's thinnest 15-inch gaming laptop, the MSI Stealth 15M that is powered by Intel's 11th Generation Core i7-11375H processor that can be clocked at up to 5GHz, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile GPU and up to 64GB of RAM. The MSI Stealth 15M weighs only 1.7kg and measures just 16.15mm in thickness. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate.