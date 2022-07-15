MSI HX Gaming Laptop Series With 12th Gen Intel Processors Launched In India: All Details

MSI has launched its HX gaming laptop series in India this week, and you get them with the latest 12th Gen Intel processors. Since they are gaming laptops, you have the NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card on board along with other premium features which also means you pay a hefty price to own these machines. MSI is offering the laptop with an OLED screen and other customisable options.

MSI HX Gaming Laptops India Prices

MSI HX laptop series prices in India start from Rs 2,79,990 which offers 8GB RAM and is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor. You have other variants with up to Core i9 chipset, and the highest model will cost you Rs 5,26,990 in the country.

Also Read: Intel To Increase Chipset Prices Due To Rising Costs: What It Means For You

MSI HX Gaming Laptop Specifications

The MSI HX lineup has three different models, Titan GT77, the Raider GE77 HX and the Raider GE67 HX. MSI is offering an OLED display on the Raider GE77 HX which supports up to UHD+ resolution along with 240Hz refresh rate. Being a gaming laptop means figures like response time of 0.2 ms and contrast ratio are of prime importance to the buyer.

The other aspect about these laptops is that you get them with an RGB light bar, and a mechanical keyboard that promises to deliver the ideal typing experience, which is equally adept for gaming.

As we mentioned, the laptops are powered by the 12th gen Intel Core i7 and Core i9 processors, which MSI claims deliver 100 per cent improved performance over the previous models. You get them with 15.6-inch or 17.6-inch screens with QHD+ or UHD+ display resolution, respectively.

Also Read: TikTok Is More Popular Than YouTube In Most Countries Among Youth And Kids

Some of these laptops weigh under 2.5 kg, while the top-end version comes at 3.1 kg, which makes it one of the heaviest in the gaming arena. MSI gives you HD or full HD webcam based on the model that suits your need and budget.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.