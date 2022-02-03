MSI Launches 22 New Gaming Laptops With Intel's 12th Gen Processors: Prices And Specs

Laptop maker MSI has launched a new range of gaming laptops that come with Intel’s latest 12th Generation H-series processors. The company has launched the new models in its Raider, Vector, Pulse, Crosshair, and Katana laptops that include 22 new models ranging from Rs 1,11,990 going up to Rs 4,81,999. The new laptops include the Stealth GS77 12UHS, Stealth GS77 12UGS, Stealth GS66 12UGS, Raider GE76 12UHS, Raider GE76 12UGS, Raider GE66 12UHS, Raider GE66 12UHS, Raider GE66 12UGS, Vector GP76 12UH, Vector GP76 12UGS, Vector GP66 12UH, Vector GP66 12UGS, Pulse GL76 12UEK, Pulse GL66 12UEK, Crosshair 15 B12UEZ, Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition B12UGZ, Katana GF76 12UE, Katana GF76 12UD, Katana GF66 12UE, Katana GF66 12UD, and the Katana GF66 12UC.

MSI Gaming Laptops Prices And Offers

The MSI Katana GF66 12UC gaming laptop is the cheapest of the lot, price at Rs 1,11,990 onwards, the Katana GF66 12UD is priced at Rs 1,23,990, the Katana GF66 12UE is priced at Rs 1,45,990, the Katana GF76 12UD is priced at Rs 1,28,990, the Katana GF76 12UE is priced at Rs 1,51,900. The Crosshair 15 Rainbox Six Extraction Edition B12UGZ is priced at Rs 1,90,990, and the Crosshair 15 B12UEZ is priced at Rs 1,56,990. The Pulse GL66 12UEK is priced at Rs 1,56,990, and the Pulse GL76 12UEK is priced at Rs 1,62,990. Further, the Vector GP66 12UGS is priced at Rs 2,12,990, the Vector GP66 12UH is priced at Rs 2,40,990, the Vector GP76 12UGS is priced at Rs 2,29,990, and the Vector GP76 12UH is priced at Rs 2,46,990. In the Raider series, the MSI Raider GE66 12UGS is priced at Rs 2,79,990, the Raider GE66 12UHS is priced at Rs 4,14,990, the Raider GE76 12UGS is priced at Rs 2,85,990, and the MSI Raider GE76 12UHS is priced at Rs 4,81,990. Finally, in the MSI Stealth series, the Stealth GS66 12UGS is priced at Rs 3,13,990 onwards, the Stealth GS77 12UGS is priced at Rs 3,35,990, and the MSI Stealth GS77 12UHS is priced at Rs 4,81,990.

As an introductory offer, MSI is also offering buyers of the new gaming laptops free $50 worth of steam wallet balance on the purchase of the new 12th Gen laptops from February 1 to March 15, 2022.

MSI Gaming Laptops Specifications

MSI Stealth GS77/ GS66 Laptops - The MSI Stealth GS77 and GS66 series laptops come with up to Intel’s 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processors paired with up to 16GB RAM for the Stealth G77 12UHS and up to 8GB RAM on the GS77 12UGS laptop.

MSI Raider GE76/ GE66 - The GE76 Raider laptop comes with up to a 12th Generation Intel Core i9 processor paired with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080Ti GPU and up to 16GB of RAM. The Raider GE66 range, on the other hand, comes with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU and up to 16GB of RAM.

MSI Vector GP76/ GP66- The MSI Vector GP76 and Vector GP66 laptops come with up to an Intel Core i7 Processor (12 generation) paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM.

MSI Pulse GL77/ GL76 - These two new laptops, the Pulse GL76 12UEK and Pulse GL66 12UEK come with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with Nvidia’s RTX 3060 GPU and 6GB of RAM.

MSI Crosshair 15 B12UEZ - The MSI Crosshair 15 B12UEZ and the Rainbox Six Extraction Edition both come with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. While the normal version comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of RAM, the Rainbow Six Extraction Edition comes with an RTX 3070 graphic card and 8GB of RAM.

MSI Katana GF66/ GF76 - The MSI Katana GF76 series comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU paired with 6GB of GDDR6 RAM. The GF66 laptops, on the other hand, come with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, paired with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3050 GPU and 4GB of GDDR6 RAM.

