MSI Launches New Range Of Gaming Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs: All Details And Specs

PC-maker MSI has launched a new lineup of gaming laptops that come with the latest 12th Generation Intel Core processors. The new premium laptop lineup has four new products – the MSI Titan GT77, the Raider GE77 HX/ 67HX, the MSI Vector GP76 HX/ 66HX, and the MSI CreatorPro X17. Let us take a look at what the new MSI lineup has to offer and how much it costs in India.

MSI Titan GT77

MSI Titan GT77 has been launched with a 17.3-inch Ultra-HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by up to a 12th Generation Intel Core i9-12900HX processor paired with up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM. The laptop comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs with the option of choosing up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti GPU with 16GB of VRAM.

MSI Raider GE77 HX

The MSI Raider GE77 comes with a 17.3-inch display with the option of picking an Ultra-HD resolution with 120Hz refresh rate of a QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. The laptop comes with up to a 12th Generation Intel Core i9-12900HX chipset paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti GPU with 16GB VRAM. There is the option of picking up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM.

MSI Raider GE67 HX

The MSI Raider GE67 HX comes with a 15.6-inch OLED display with a QHD resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by the same Intel 12th Gen Core processors (up to i9-12900HX) with up to 64GB RAM option, and the option of choosing up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti GPU with 16GB of VRAM.

MSI Vector GP76 HX

The MSI Vector GP76 HX comes with two display options – a 17.3-inch Ultra-HD display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a 17.3-inch display with a QHD resolution with 240Hz refresh rate. The laptop comes with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HX processor paired with up to 64GB RAM and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti GPU with 16GB VRAM.

MSI Vector GP66 HX

The MSI Vector GP66 HX has been launched with a 15.6-inch QHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The laptop comes powered by up to an Intel Core i9-12900HX CPU paired with up to 64GB RAM and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti GPU with 16GB of VRAM.

MSI CreatorPro X17

The CreatorPro X17 comes with a 17.3-inch Ultra-HD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The laptop comes powered by an Intel Core i9-12900HX CPU paired with up to 128GB of RAM up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX A5500 laptop chip. The laptop comes with a 99.9Whr battery paired with 330W fast charging.

