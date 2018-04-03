MSI Launches Three New Gaming Laptops Powered by Intel 8th Generation Processors

MSI GS63 Stealth. (Image: MSI)

MSI has launched a suite of gaming laptops powered by Intel 8th Generation processors, with three new models: the new GS65 Stealth Thin gaming notebook, GT75 Titan with i9 processor and GE Raider RGB Edition. The new MSI products are equipped with the 8th generation processor updates to its GP, GL and GV lines. All of the new laptops will be available for pre-order on Flipkart, Paytm and other authorized sellers.As per MSI, the GS65 Stealth Thin is the first gaming laptop to feature a 144Hz 7ms IPS display with 4.9mm bezels – achieving an 82 percent screen-to-body ratio. MSI has still managed to arrange space in the top bezel for a webcam.As for the firepower, the Stealth Thin is equipped with a GTX 1070 with NVIDIA Max-Q technology and the latest 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, which aims to provide up to a 40 percent performance enhancement over the previous generation. In addition to its new processor, GeForce GTX 10 series graphics and MSI Cooler Boost Trinity cooling design have also been used in the laptop.The gaming laptop weighs 1.8kg and packs an 82Whr battery that delivers 8+ hours of battery life as per the company. It also features a new per-key RGB keyboard designed by SteelSeries. Users can customize each key and receive real-time game status through keyboard lighting.In addition, MSI is also rolling out an update for Dragon Center 2.0 that comes with an exclusive gaming mode and a new UI. The gaming mode optimizes system performance and game-specific keyboard lighting for a list of supported new titles.The GS65 Stealth Thin will be available for pre-order on Flipkart, Paytm, and authorized sellers at a starting price of Rs 1,69,990.In addition to the new GS65 Stealth Thin, MSI’s entire Stealth Pro line-up is also getting upgraded with the newest processors. As per MSI, the new processor improves performance by almost 20 percent compared to the previous generation. The new Stealth Pro laptops also feature 102 keys of per-key RGB lighting, smaller fan blades, Dynaudio Certified speakers, upgraded Killer 1550 and Bluetooth v5, and Dragon Center 2.0.First announced at CES, the GE63/73 Raider RGB Edition is inspired by sports cars and the PC Master Race’s love for RGB. The laptop sports RGB lighting on the top cover, keyboard and USB ports. The top cover features 24 separate zones of RGB lighting with more than 16.8 million colours available. The GE Raider RGB Edition is configurable with up to the latest 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 graphics. Additionally, the Raider can be equipped with up to a 120Hz 3ms. This cooling system comprises of MSI Cooler Boost 5, a cooling design with dual fans and seven copper heats pipes. The GE Raider also comes with Nahimic 3, Killer networking, Bluetooth 5.0 and more.The GE63/73 Raider RGB will be available for pre-order on Flipkart, Paytm, and authorized sellers at a starting price of Rs 1,64,990.With the introduction of the latest 8th Generation Intel processors, the GT series is taking one step further by featuring the world’s first Core i9 overclocked processors in a gaming laptop. Together with NVIDIA graphics and mechanical keyboards, the new GT series pushes performance beyond its limits and offers uncompromising desktop gaming experiences for casual and pro gamers alike.MSI claims that the GT75 Titan is the first gaming laptop to ever feature Intel Core i9 processors with fully unlocked hexa-core performance. As per the company, its Cooler Boost Titan cooling design, six-core 12-thread configuration results in up to a 70 percent performance leap over the previous Core i7.The MSI G75 Titan is available at a starting price of Rs 2,99,990.In addition to the new products listed above, laptops across MSI’s lines are getting updated with the newest 8th generation processors including the GP, GL and GV series. All of the new laptops will be available for pre-order on Flipkart, Paytm, and authorized sellers.