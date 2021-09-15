MSI Modern 15: A fast, modern machine with chic design, powerful hardware and a lightweight chassis is just what the doctor ordered for your ultrabook fix

We all need some form of computer for work, for studies, for entertainment, or just to keep our lives in order. When PCs are so integral to our lives, it’s worth investing in a device that melds seamlessly into our schedule, looks and feels great, and doesn’t hold you back in any way.

This is where the MSI Modern series comes in.

The line features meticulously crafted devices in both 14-inch and 15-inch form factors in a variety of configs, including Intel and AMD variants, depending on your use-case. The most interesting laptop in the lineup, the Modern 15 A5M, comes with a powerful Ryzen 5 5500U APU with a Vega graphics chip, 8GB ofo RAM, 512 GB of NVMe storage, a gorgeous 15.6-inch IPS panel, USB-C, and more. And all this in a device that seems no larger than a 14-incher of yore and weighs in at a mere 1.6 kg.

For that premium feel, the laptops are mostly made from metal and as a result, look and feel amazing. This also keeps the weight down and the thickness to under 19 mm. This is all the more impressive when you realise that the lid rotates by a full 180 degrees.

Since comfort is important, the keys are backlit and the high-quality IPS display renders great colours with good contrast and adequate brightness. That bezels around that panel are vanishingly small. The aural experience is also not compromised, with MSI including powerful internal DACs that can handle 24-bit / 192 kHz sampling for use with high-end headphones. Whether you’re listening to music, immersing yourself in that brand new TV series, or simply chatting on zoom, audio will be loud and clear.

You also get the MSI Center app tuned for business and productivity use. The app makes it easy for anyone to tune system settings and customise performance to their liking without having to delve deep into the Windows 10 menu system.

To ensure that your mind is at when travelling with the device, you get a large battery that should get you 10 hours of runtime, as well as a military-grade durability and reliability rating (MIL-STD 810G).

Whether you’re a student or young professional, the rock-solid performance and great battery life will ensure that you can work in peace. Given that Vega GPU in the AMD model, light gaming is also feasible, especially if you’re into esports titles like CS: GO and Valorant. Better yet, the quality of the displays means that budding photographers and content creators can also enjoy a smooth, seamless editing experience on the go or when plugged in.

With its elegant design, lightweight chassis and compact form factor, this laptop will slot right into your life, and your backpack. If you’re looking for a fast, modern machine that will be as much at home in a student’s dorm as it will be in a formal office setting, the MSI’s Modern lineup could just be what you’re looking for.

This article has been created by Studio18 team on behalf of MSI

