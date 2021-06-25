MSI Nvidia RTX 3080 Gaming Laptops Launched in India with GE66, GE76 Raider, GS66 Stealth

MSI has introduced new gaming laptops in India, claiming that its GE66 and GE76 Raider, and the GS66 Stealth are the first in India to feature 11th Gen Intel Core H series processors, as well as up to the Nvidia RTX 3080. The three laptops are spread across a total of eight preset configuration, with additional slots for post purchase RAM and storage expansion. While the Raider series laptops will work as desktop replacements, the Stealth series MSI GS66 seeks to offer lightweight portability. The new laptops start at Rs 2.08 lakh for the MSI GE66 Raider, and goes all the way up to Rs 3.92 lakh for the MSI GE76 Raider full-spec variant.

MSI GE66 Raider

The GE66 Raider features up to Intel Core i7 H series processors, with two configurations – one with the RTX 3070 8GB GPU, and the other with RTX 3080 16GB. Buyers can choose between two display options – while both offer 15.6-inch QHD resolution and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, the difference is between 165Hz and 240Hz refresh rates. RAM options range up to 64GB DDR4-3200 memory, and there are two storage slots via PCIe Gen 3 and PCIe Gen 4, for two simultaneous NVMe M.2 SSDs.

The MSI GE66 Raider features a Steelseries “gaming” keyboard with per-key RGB lighting, and Dynaudio configured speakers with Nahimic 3 audio enhancer engine. In terms of connectivity, there is one Ethernet port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, three USB-A ports (2x 3.2 Gen 2 and 1x 3.2 Gen 1), and two USB-C ports – one 3.2 Gen 2, and USB 4.0 with Thunderbolt 4 and DisplayPort 1.4 support. The laptop gets a 99.9Whr battery, and weighs 2.38kg.

Prices of the MSI GE66 Raider are Rs 2.24 lakh for the Core i7 and RTX 3070 configuration, and Rs 3.25 lakh for Core i7 and RTX 3080.

MSI GE76 Raider

The GE76 Raider can be configured with either Core i7-H and Core i9-H series CPUs, and Nvidia RTX 3070 or 3080 GPUs (the former is only available with the Core i7 variant). The GE76 Raider features a 17.3-inch display in two variants – a QHD panel with 165Hz refresh rate, and an FHD panel with 360Hz refresh rate. It gets the same keyboard, connectivity ports, wireless connectivity and the full HD webcam as well, while the Dynaudio speakers also get an additional woofer here. It has the same battery and weighs 2.9kg.

The MSI GE76 Raider is priced at Rs 2.36 lakh with Core i7 and RTX 3070, Rs 3.31 lakh with Core i7 and RTX 3080, and Rs 3.92 lakh with Core i9 and RTX 3080.

MSI GS66 Stealth

The MSI GS66 Stealth brings Intel Core i7-H series 11th gen CPUs and up to Nvidia RTX 3080 GPUs in a slim form factor that weighs 2.1kg. Both the RTX 3070 and 3080 GPU variants are available here in Nvidia’s slim gaming laptop-friendly Max-Q design. There is a 15.6-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rate, along with the same RAM, storage, wired connectivity and wireless connectivity as the Raider laptops. It also gets an HD webcam, instead of the full HD ones on the Raider laptops. The battery on the GS66 Stealth remains the same too, despite its lighter weight.

The MSI GS66 Stealth is priced at Rs 2.08 lakh for Core i7 and RTX 3060 6GB configuration, Rs 2.36 lakh for Core i7 and RTX 3070 Max-Q, and Rs 3.14 lakh for Core i7 and RTX 3080 Max-Q.

