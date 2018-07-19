English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
MSI Set to Launch Professional And Gaming Laptops in India
This is the first time MSI will be foraying into the professional laptop vertical.
MSI has announced a new line-up of professional laptops in India today. The PS42, which comes as the first laptop in the Prestige series, will be catering to professionals as per the company. Highlights of the laptop include a fingerprint sensor for security, NVIDIA GeForce discrete graphics, and up to 8th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor. In addition to the PS42, MSI has also unveiled a gaming laptop in the form of GF63 at its flag-off event of Taiwan Excellence Gaming Rig.
Tailored for specific consumers (professionals and gamers respectively), both models feature the thin bezel design, enabling a lighter weight built and smaller dimensions. MSI also claims that the battery life on the laptops have been improved to provide longer working-hours to professionals and gamers alike.
MSI GF63 Gaming Laptop.
MSI GS63 Gaming Laptop. (Image: MSI)
The new GF63 debuts with a 15.6-inch ultra-slim footprint and thin bezel and weighs less than 2kgs in weight. The GF63 carries up to 8th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics, while lasting over 7 hours in battery life as per the company claims. Focussing on the enhanced portability, the GF63 can be considered as a lite version of GS65.
The gaming laptop dons a brushed Aluminum cover decorated by the signature red dragon shield and a unique asymmetric dual-pattern underneath. The new aesthetic retains low profile and comes with optimization brought by the new MSI Dragon Center 2.0.
The MSI GF63 will come in three storage variants priced at Rs 79,990, Rs 89,990 and Rs 99,990 for the Coffeelake i5 1TB storage, Coffeelake i7 1TB storage and Coffeelake i7 1TB storage + 128GB SSD variants respectively.
MSI PS42 Professional Laptop
MSI PS42 Professional Laptop.(Image: MSI)
MSI PS42 carries silver aesthetics as a member of the 'Prestige' Series. The new laptop comes with a slim skeleton with a 1.19 kg weight and 15.9mm height. MSI claims that the laptop is able to deliver more than 10 hours of battery life. Features on the laptop include a fingerprint sensor for security, NVIDIA GeForce discrete graphics, and up to 8th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor.
Two variants of the MSI PS42 have been priced at Rs 77,990 and Rs 99,990 for the Kabylake-R i5 and Kabylake-R i7 processors respectively.
Both the laptops will be available in India starting August.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
