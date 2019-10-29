MTNL 1Gbps Broadband Plan Launched in Delhi: Comparison with Jio Fiber, Airtel Fiber

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has launched a new fiber broadband plan, its first with 1Gbps bandwidth. Joining the list of high speed internet services alongside private providers Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, MTNL marks the first 1Gbps broadband internet service put forth by a state-sponsored operator entity. The plan is priced at Rs 2,990 per month, and offers 1Gbps internet connectivity bandwidth on a fair usage policy (FUP). However, the plan technically qualifies under the unlimited bracket, since users will get to continue accessing the internet at a reduced speed, post expiry of the FUP.

MTNL's plan offers 1Gbps internet connectivity for up to 3,000GB of data usage each month. Post this, users can continue accessing the internet at 5Mbps bandwidth, without any definite limit or data cap. On top of this, subscribers will get an additional 1,000GB of data for the first six months, along with unlimited nation-wide calling to any operator networks. While monthly subscribers are required to pay Rs 2,990, subscribers paying for three months at a time will get Rs 1,000 off and spend Rs 7,970 (for three months), while annual subscribers will only need to pay for 10 months, and get two months' data and calling free. The annual plan, hence, costs Rs 29,990.

MTNL has also launched a second 1Gbps fiber broadband plan, which costs Rs 4,990 per month, Rs 13,300 for three months (Rs 1,670 off) and Rs 49,900 for a year (two months free). This offers double the data, i.e 6,000GB per month, and 2,000GB additional data for six months. Other inclusions such as FUP and calling remain the same.

In comparison, Reliance Jio offers two 1Gbps rival plans, at Rs 3,999 and Rs 8,499. Alongside unlimited voice calling across India, Jio Fiber offers 2,500GB and 5,000GB respectively with each plan. However, while Jio Fiber's plans are more expensive and offer lesser data, they also come bundled with benefits such as Norton Internet Security subscription, access to virtual reality content, and subscription to Jio's standard array of OTT content services such as JioSaavn, JioCinema, JioNews and more.

Bharti Airtel, on the other hand, offers one plan with 1Gbps bandwidth — the Airtel V-Fiber VIP. Under this plan, Airtel offers no-FUP unlimited internet access and unlimited national calling to its subscribers, along with bundled content such as complementary access to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5 and Airtel's own XStream platform.

The MTNL 1Gbps fiber broadband plan has been launched only in Delhi so far, and it remains to be seen how customers react to it before it launches in other circles as well. Given that it is the most affordable fiber broadband unlimited plan in the market, it will be interesting to see how the adoption fares, going forward.

