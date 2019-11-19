Mubi Wants You to Watch Critically Acclaimed Cinema at Rs 199 For Three Months

These are good times for couch potatoes. Yet another streaming service has landed on our shores. The London-based Mubi streaming platform has officially rolled out services in India, with focus on contemporary and classic cinema. The Mubi streaming service is priced at Rs 199 for three months.

Mubi in India has what it calls channels—India and World. Some of the films listed under the India channel include Rudaali (1993), Kasba (1990), Ek Din Achanak (1989), Pyaasa (1957) and Padatik (1973). There are also curations such as Mumbai: Cinema and The City and Guru Dutt Restored. The World channel collection includes Moonrise Kingdom, John Wick, Drive, Knife Heart, Under The Lake and Leto as well as a bunch of other curations.

You might notice that Mubi’s collection of content is much smaller than a lot of rival video streaming services, and that is because Mubi’s focus is on bringing critically acclaimed cinema from around the world, at one place.

In India, even though the content and positioning are very unique, Mubi will be competing for the same set of eyeballs and wallets as the likes of Netflix, Amazon Video, Hotstar, Sony Liv and Jio Cinema, to name a few. The advantage that Mubi has is the wide availability across platforms. You can access Mubi on Android phones, the Apple iPhone, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, smart TVs running Android TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, LG smart TVs, Sony PlayStation consoles and the Nvidia Shield. The Mubi service also supports web browsers, including Google Chrome 68 and above, Mozilla Firefox 59 and above, Apple Safari 9 and above and Microsoft Edge.

This is not the first time the niche critically acclaimed cinema approach is being used. English movie channels on TV have tried this in India to a certain extent, including the likes of &Prive HD, Star Movies Select HD and MN+ HD.

