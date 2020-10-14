Mujjo Has Gorgeous New Full Leather Cases Up For Preorder For The Apple iPhone 12 Series

Now that the contours of the Apple iPhone 12 line-up have been revealed, Dutch designer label Mujjo has confirmed that the new leather cases are up for pre-order. Mujjo has the Full Leather Wallet Case and the Full Leather Case options for all the new Apple iPhones, the iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. These cases are priced €37.11 onwards, which roughly translates to around Rs 3,200 for the Full Leather Case and €41.24 for the Full Leather Wallet Case. The Mujjo leather case range for the entire iPhone 12 series is available in Black, Tan and Monaco Blue colours, while there is also a Slate Green option for the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro. You can now preorder these cases and shipping starts October 19, well in time for your new iPhone 12's arrival.

The Mujjo cases are made with full-grain vegetable tanned leather and on the inside is a Japanese microfiber layer. The cases have a 1mm extra height around the edges of the screen to protect the iPhone 12 series in case you like to keep your iPhone upside down on tables etc. There is also similar protection for the camera module at the back. If you do pick the Full Leather Wallet Case, Mujjo says the slot has enough space for as many as three credit cards, for instance. The Full Leather Case and the Full Leather Wallet Case are available for the 5.4-inch screen size Apple iPhone 12 Mini, the 6.7-inch screen size Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and Mujjo says, the same cases will work for the 6.1-inch screen size iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro.

At this time, as part of the initial wave of accessories for the new iPhones, Apple is offering the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe that can be snapped to the back of any clear or silicon case for the iPhone 12 series and is priced at Rs 5,900. Mujjo will ship the cases worldwide with deliveries starting October 19.