Mujjo's Gorgeous Leather Cases For Apple iPhone 13 Series Are Now On Sale

The Apple iPhone 13 series has been revealed and Dutch designer label Mujjo has unveiled the complete line-up of leather cases for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. You can choose between the new Full Leather Case and the Full Leather Wallet Case options for your new iPhone. Prices start at $44.90 (around Rs 3,308) this year, and the company is now shipping cases worldwide. Mujjo says there are tweaks to the design which makes the case envelop your iPhone better and there is now more protection for the camera as well at the back, with the integration of a raised bezel. These cases are made from full grain, vegetable tanned leather. On the inside, a Japanese microfiber has been used.

For the Apple iPhone 13 Mini, you can choose between the two sets of cases, and there is parity in terms of colour options being available—Tan, Black and the gorgeous Monaco Blue. For the iPhone 13 as well, you can choose between the Full Leather Case and the Full Leather Wallet case in Monaco Blue, Tan and Black. The similar set of options continue in different case sizes for the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. If you are buying the Full Leather Wallet Case, you will be able to store up to three credit or debit cards as well as ID cards in the integrated wallet sleeve on the back. Mujjo does say though that over time, as the leather softens up a bit, you may be able to slide in as many as 5 cards in the sleeve.

“To protect the display, the leather rises 1mm above the edge of the glass, creating a raised bezel that keeps abrasive surfaces away from your screen,” says Mujjo in an official statement. There is now also an elevated rim integrated in the cut-out for the camera module at the back, to protect the camera system from scratches when you may keep your iPhone 13 on a table or a flat surface. Mujjo becomes one of the first brands to release cases for the new Apple iPhone 13 series, within hours of the official unveiling by Apple.

At this time, the Apple India Online store lists the Silicone Case, Clear Case and Leather Case options for the iPhone 13 series. The Silicone Case options for the iPhone 13 are priced at Rs 4,900 while the Leather Case options cost around Rs 5,500 and the Clear Case costs Rs 4,900 as well. All these cases are MagSafe compatible, which means if you also buy the Apple MagSafe charger, you’ll be able to wirelessly charge your phone via the magnetic MagSafe charger.

