Mukesh Ambani Shares 5 'Ideas' To Boost Digital India At IMC 2021

NEW DELHI: India reportedly has around 350 million 2G users. To move towards greater digital inclusion, the country must focus on migrating users from 2G networks to 4G at a the earliest. Speaking at the India Mobile Congress 2021, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani also said that 5G rollout should be India’s national priority. While addressing the audience at the India Mobile Congress 2021 on the theme-‘Connectivity for the next Decade’- Ambani shared 5 fives to boost Digital India.

1. India must complete the migration from 2G to 4G to 5G at the earliest. To keep millions of Indians at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid confined to 2G is to deprive them of the benefits of the digital revolution.

2. Roll-out of 5G should be India’s national priority. Jio has developed a 100% home-grown and comprehensive 5G solution which is fully cloud native and digitally managed. Because of its converged, future-proof architecture, Jio’s network could be quickly and seamlessly upgraded from 4G to 5G.

3. Affordability has been a critical driver of the phenomenally rapid expansion of mobile subscriber base in India. When we talk of affordability in the policy context, we only think of affordability of services. Actually, India needs to ensure affordability not only of services, but also of devices and applications.

4. Fibre has almost unlimited data carriage capacity. Therefore, to be future-ready, India has to be fibre-ready. Even during these Covid times, Jio was able to introduce Fibre to Home to 5 million homes. If all the players in the industry work together, we can rapidly achieve a nationwide footprint of fibre, just as we reached mobile telephony to every corner of the country in the last decade.

5. Another candidate for radical transformation is India’s energy systems. Technologies are maturing for energy saving through smart grids, decarbonisation of the economy, and drastic reduction in cost of India’s transition to clean and green energy.

