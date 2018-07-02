Mumbai Police Gets Creative For Road Safety: Uses PUBG to Promote Helmet Necessity For Riders

Care so much for your head in your virtual life and not in real? Not the best game plan! No area may be safe without a helmet, so you must wear one #SafetyFirst #WearAHelmet pic.twitter.com/sZIduSkz5D — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 2, 2018

In order to promote road safety, Mumbai Police has this time moved forward to make people aware of the importance of wearing a helmet. This time Mumbai police used the PUBG to promote helmet necessity for riders. In its latest tweet, Mumbai police shared an image of a character of popular game PUBG wearing a helmet. Mumbai police tweeted:To recall, Tencent and PUBG Corp. have announced an impressive Daily Active Users (DAU) milestone for PUBG MOBILE as the game has crossed more than 10 Million DAU. The mobile version of the massively popular game was released on the App Store and Google Play Store internationally on March 19, 2018. In addition, PUBG MOBILE has claimed the most downloaded spot in more than 100 countries and areas. As per the company, it took PUBG MOBILE less than a week to become one of the fastest games to achieve this performance.PUBG MOBILE has been met with a positive response from players and critics alike. It has been nominated for “Best Breakthrough Hit” and “Best Community Building Game” at the 2018 Google Play Awards and was the only game to be nominated for two awards.The PUBG MOBILE development team is focused on delivering the original PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds PC version’s core excitement to mobile, optimizing the user interface so that mobile players can play as intended. The team paid special attention to the controls and optimization to give players a smooth, intuitive and immersive experience. The team consistently updates the game with new content every month.For Tencent Games, smartphone games achieved approximately RMB21.7 billion revenues (including smartphone games revenues attributable to social networks business), up 68 percent year-on-year, driven by in-house mobile titles such as Arena of Valor and QQ Speed Mobile. Revenues increased 28 percent sequentially due to seasonal promotional activities and new games.Arena of Valor remained the highest grossing smartphone game in China’s iOS Top Grossing Chart. Its metrics were healthy with double-digit growth in DAUs and strong growth in revenues on year-on-year basis.The multi-player online battle arena subgenre has boomed in popularity due to the industry’s growing esports scene. Since launching in China in 2015, Arena of Valor has experienced immense growth and now boasts of more than 200 million monthly active players, making it one of the most popular mobile games in the world.