Mumbai Police Tweets Awareness Message Citing Liverpool’s Fourth Goal Against Barcelona

Mumbai Police have always used social media quite efficiently, to convey the messages of safety and awareness to the citizens. The force did not let go of the latest opportunity, presented by the UEFA Champions League semi-final football match between Liverpool and Barcelona. The Mumbai Police cited the fourth goal that Liverpool scored against the Spanish team, to convey another message of road safety and awareness.In its tweet, Mumbai Police said, “Be it the road to a final, or way back home - being distracted cost dear even to the mightiest. It can cost you dearly too. #SafetyGoals #LIVBAR”. The tweet was complete with a video of the fourth goal, to get the message across visually as well. In a way, one could apply this message not just to motorists too, but the timing was spot on considering the attention the European football tournament is getting at the moment.During the UEFA Champions League semi-final, Barcelona were caught out of position, distracted and off-guard by Liverpool’s Trent Alexander Arnold and Divock Origi. While Barcelona were taking their time to set up for the upcoming corner kick, Arnold quickly fired the ball in, Origi got on the end of it and the Belgian striker slammed a powerful shot into the Barcelona goal.Mumbai Police has always used social media, particularly Twitter quite extensively in the past as well. In July last year, they had tweeted a message to warn citizens that WhatsApp messages aren’t always the gospel of truth. “Mankind didn’t come this far, only to come this far! One inappropriate ‘forward’ can take the nation many ages ‘backward’,” they had tweeted at the time. Social media and instant message apps have long been in the line of fire in India, for their inability to check content that is being shared on their platforms. While the Facebook owned WhatsApp has since restricted the number of forwards that can be sent and also is labelling the forwarded messages as such, but the issue of fake news still has the tech company in the regulators’ crosshairs.