Mumbai Teen Commits Suicide When Refused New Smartphone to Play PUBG

While the PUBG craze has taken over gamers in India, it is also facing a lot of backlash as it is leading to video-game addiction and in some cases, suicide. According to a recent report an 18-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself. The reason given for the boy’s extreme step is that he had an argument with his family who denied a new mobile phone for playing PUBG Mobile.





According to the police, the teenager who was a resident of Kurla's Nehru Nagar area in Mumbai, demanded a high-end smartphone which was priced around Rs 37,000 to play the battle royale game. The boy’s family refused to pay for his demand and said that he will not be given a mobile phone more than Rs 20,000. Upset that his demand was not met, the teenager took a rope and committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his residence.There have been multiple cases where there have been complaints and demands to ban the "addictive" mobile game, since it is having an adverse effect on the younger age group, especially students in schools and colleges. Recently, an 11-year-old student filed a plea through requesting the Mumbai High Court to ban PUBG Mobile as it promotes violence, aggression and cyber-bullying. The boy further wrote in the letter, "I will be compelled to seek appropriate legal [civil and criminal] proceeding as per law; naturally at your cost and consequences" if the game is not banned.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.