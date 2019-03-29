English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai Youth Bags Rs 1.2 Crore Package at Google's London Office. And No, He's Not from IIT
The coding enthusiast was called for an interview by Google after the company saw his profile on a programming website that hosts various competitive programming challenges.
Abdullah Khan, a 21-year-old engineering student from Mumbai was hired by Google after spotting him on a website that hosts online programming challenges.
His total package comes out to be Rs 1.2 crores. The six-figure package deal comprises the base salary of Rs 54.5 lakh (£60,000) per annum, 15 percent bonus and stock options worth Rs 58.9 lakh ($85,000) over four years.
The coding enthusiast is currently a student of Shree LR Tiwari Engineering College, Mira Road, Maharashtra. He was called for an interview by Google after the company saw his profile on a programming website that hosts various competitive programming challenges, as per a report. He will be joining Google’s site reliability engineering team in September.
Khan told TOI he was not expecting such an offer, "I used to participate as it was fun. I did not even know that firms check programmers' profiles on such sites. I showed the email to my friend who knew someone who had received such an email in the past. I am looking forward to joining their team. It will be an amazing learning experience for me," said Khan. Khan enjoys coding and has completed his schooling from Saudi Arabia. He moved to Mumbai after his Class 12 and tried to clear IIT but could not.
This is not the first time Google has offered big bucks for Indian talent. In the year 2018, the company offered Rs 1.2 crore pay package to Sneha Reddy, a student of Indian Institute of Technology at Hyderabad. This was reportedly the highest pay-package a graduate from IIT-H got since it was set up in the year 2008.
