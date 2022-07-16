Muralikrishnan B Promoted As New Xiaomi India President, Replaces Manu Kumar Jain

Xiaomi India has officially confirmed that Muralikrishnan B is now the new Xiaomi India President, taking over the reigns from Manu Kumar Jain, who now heads the global division for the company. Muralikrishnan B will preside over his new role from 1 August.

He has been serving as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Xiaomi India since 2018, but in recent times, he has been the pivotal figure at launch events and even talking to the press.

“Muralikrishnan will be responsible for day-to-day operations, services, public affairs, strategic projects and will continue to work towards strengthening the company’s commitment towards the Make in India’ and Digital India’ initiative”, the company said in a statement.

Also Read: Here’s How Bill Gates Plans To Drop Off The List of Wealthiest People

Muralikrishnan is an alumnus of IIM-Calcutta, and comes with a vast experience of 25 years in the consumer tech domain. He has been credited with Xiaomi’s growth across offline sales, service and operations etc.

Manu Kumar Jain has been the go-to Xiaomi head in India for many years. He took over the position after Hugo Barra left for newer pastures. Since then, Jain has been the instrumental figure in the rise of the brand, to become the leading name in various categories. But since his move to the global team, Xiaomi has made a slew of changes to the management in India.

It had appointed Alvin Tse as General Manager last month. Anuj Sharma was brought back into the fold as the Chief Marketing Officer for the company. “They have been leading the India business fairly independently and will continue to be a strong driving force behind the brand,” the company had said in a statement.

Also Read: Uber Will Now Show Drivers Your Trip Destination To Reduce Cancellations

Watch video:Nothing Phone (1) Detailed Review: What’s Cool And What’s Not

Xiaomi continues to dominate the market in different categories, which includes smartphones, smart TV and a even the wearable segment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.