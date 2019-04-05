Music Streaming Wars: Apple Music Cuts Subscription Price in India, Now Starts at Rs 99 Per Month

After cutting the priced of the Apple iPhone XR, this is the second instance of Apple reducing prices on its products/services within days of each other. Now, Apple has slashed the price of the Apple Music subscription across all tiers in India. The revised plans offer Apple Music monthly subscription to students for Rs 49 a month, to individuals for Rs 99 a month and a family for Rs 149 a month. Earlier, Apple Music to students for Rs 60 a month, to individuals for Rs 120 a month and to families for Rs 190 a month.The Individual subscription option can also be availed for an year, and is priced at Rs 999 for 12 months. At present, Apple Music does not have an annual subscription option for Family or Student tiers.Recently, JioSaavn and Gaana had made a massive price-cuts in the wake of competition from the new entrants, YouTube Music and Spotify. Although monthly fees JioSaavn and Gaana haven’t changed, the annual fee for both these services sees a price drop of around 70 percent. JioSaavn now costs Rs 299 a year, down from Rs 999, while Gaana is down to Rs 298 per year from Rs 1,098 earlier. Additionally, students can now get a year subscription to Gaana for just Rs 149 a year. Besides the annual subscription, users can also subscribe to monthly plans of both – JioSaavn Pro and Gaana Plus – at just ₹99. Gaana Plus users can also buy a quarterly subscription for ₹199. In contrast, listeners must pay ₹129 for a monthly subscription of Spotify or ₹99 per month for YouTube Music, which has none other than a monthly plan.In comparison, Spotify Premium is offered at a monthly plan of Rs 119 with a free trial for the first month. Spotify also offers top-up plans starting at Rs 13 per month. YouTube Music is available at Rs 99 per month along with six months of free trial.