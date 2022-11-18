Musk-Owned Twitter To Close Offices Until Next Week Amidst Mass Resignations

Musk-owned Twitter has instructed workers not to report to work as all office buildings will be temporarily shut, beginning immediately.

According to BBC, a message sent to Twitter employees highlights that access to all office buildings and badge access will be revoked until Monday, November 21.

The report comes a couple of days after Twitter head honcho Elon Musk asked workers to do “extremely hardcore" work or leave the micro-blogging site.

“This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade," Musk said.

“Please continue to comply with company policy by refraining from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere," Twitter further said.

The unexpected decision to close all offices might be the consequence of hundreds of workers quitting the firm before Elon Musk’s deadline for them to accept his “extremely hardcore" working style or leave the job.​

Musk made it clear that any employee not willing to commit to this very notion shall receive three months’ severance.

“Whatever decision you make, thank you for your efforts to make Twitter successful," Musk said.

A number of workers announced their resignations on Twitter before the deadline of Thursday to comply with Musk’s new work requirements.

“And just like that, after 12 years, I have left Twitter. I have nothing but love for all my fellow tweeps, past and present. A thousand faces and a thousand scenes are flashing through my mind right now - I love you Twitter and I’ll forever bleed blue," posted Satanjeev Banerjee from San Francisco.

Twitter offices will reopen on Monday, November 21.

