Musk Reveals Twitter Files 3.0 About Moderating Tweets Requested by FBI, Banning Trump

Elon Musk has shared more information through ‘Twitter Files 3.0,’ focusing on the time when former US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account was suspended and how Twitter actively took requests from the FBI to suppress tweets.

Earlier, Musk had revealed ‘Twitter Files’ and ‘Twitter Files 2.0’, highlighting how Twitter took orders from the US President’s office to suppress the story about Hunter Biden’s laptop that was published in the New York Times. It was also revealed that Twitter employees had built secret blacklists, actively limiting the visibility of certain accounts and even trending topics without informing users.

​Titled ‘Deplatforming the President,’ Musk shared the details by retweeting independent journalist Matt Taibbi’s ‘Twitter Files 3.0’ investigation thread. Matt said, “The world knows much of the story of what happened between riots at the Capitol on January 6th, and the removal of President Donald Trump from Twitter on January 8th…" but Elon Musk’s new Twitter will show you “what hasn’t been revealed: the erosion of standards within the company in months before J6," and the decisions that high-ranking executives made violating their own policies.

Taibbi claimed that despite whatever opinion users might have had about the Trump ordeal in January 2021, “the internal communications at Twitter between January 6th-January 8th have clear historical import."

Back in January 2021, Twitter shared an official blogpost after banning former US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, that said, “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

Matt Taibbi added, “As soon as they finished banning Trump, Twitter execs started processing new power." This means that they are prepared to ban future presidents and White Houses - perhaps even Joe Biden.

Twitter executives at the time had banned Trump that one executive called the ‘context surrounding,’ highlighting actions by Trump and supporters over the course of past 4+ years, and while the ‘bulk’ of the decision to ban Trump happened between the ‘three January days,’ the ‘intellectual framework’ was set in stone months prior to the Capitol riots.

Taibbi claims that Twitter’s “internal Slacks show Twitter executives getting a kick out of intensified relationships with federal agencies." Also, the names involved — Roth, former trust and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, and recently plank-walked Deputy General Counsel (and former top FBI lawyer) Jim Baker are based on searches for docs linked to prominent executives.

Adding to the thread, Taibbi made a big claim. On October 8th, 2020, executives opened a channel called ‘us2020_xfn_enforcement.’ this would allow Twitter executives to create a ‘home’ for discussions about election-related removals, and especially ‘high-profile’ accounts (often called ‘VITs’ or ‘Very Important Tweeters’).

Matt Taibbi went onto call the group of Twitter executives a ‘high-speed Supreme Court of moderation’ - issuing content moderation ‘on the fly’, in minutes and “based on guesses, gut calls, even Google searches, even in cases involving the President."

Nick Pickles, the Policy Director, was asked if Twitter should mention that they detect misinformation through machine learning, human review, and partnerships with outside experts. The employee noted that this has been a “slippery process" and wondered if it was wise to rely on this as their public explanation.

A post claiming Yoel Roth not only “met weekly with the FBI and DHS, but with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)" was also shared. Taibbi notes that Twitter executives not only met with FBI officials, but also took active requests to moderate certain Tweets that were flagged by Democrat higher-ups.

In conclusion, Taibbi tweeted that Twitter did not receive any moderation requests from the Trump campaign, the Trump White House, or Republicans in general. After investigating, no such requests were found from the Republicans, despite what was previously stated.

