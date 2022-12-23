CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Tech » Musk's Twitter Launches 'View Count' Feature to Track Tweet Performance: All Details
1-MIN READ

Musk's Twitter Launches 'View Count' Feature to Track Tweet Performance: All Details

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 23, 2022, 09:15 IST

San Francisco

Musk stated that tweets are typically viewed almost 100 times more than they are liked.

The 'View Count' feature is similar to the view count feature on platforms like YouTube, allowing users to see how many times their tweet has been viewed.

Twitter users will now be able to track the performance of their tweets thanks to the new ‘View count’ feature introduced by billionaire Elon Musk. This feature is similar to the view count feature on platforms like YouTube, allowing users to see how many times their tweet has been viewed.

“Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video,” Musk said upon the launch of the new feature.

He added, “Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions.”

Musk stated that tweets are typically viewed almost 100 times more than they are liked.

Although some Twitter users have reported getting the feature, it does not appear to be available to everyone just yet. Also, it seems it is currently only available on iOS and Android, with support for the web client coming shortly.

Meanwhile, Twitter has launched a new feature that allows users to search for publicly listed company stocks and cryptocurrency prices.

TechCrunch reports that in order to track stock prices on Twitter, users can simply type the dollar symbol followed by the ticker symbol of the relevant company in the search bar. For example, to track Google’s stock price, users would type “$GOOG" in the search bar, and to track Ethereum’s stock price, users would type “$ETH". No quotes are necessary when entering the ticker symbol.

