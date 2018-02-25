MWC 2018: Huawei MediaPad M5 Series Unveil Expected: All We Know so Far

Huawei MediaPad M5 10 (Pro): Now also available without cover, but with full specs. 10.8in 2560x1600px, Kirin 960 octa. More pics and info on cams & battery here: https://t.co/jp4jdOzHiO pic.twitter.com/GBeeXcHxIs — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 22, 2018

MWC 2018 is about to be underway in Barcelona as the global smartphone giants prep up for their product unveils at the event. Amongst these, Huawei seems to be on a slightly different path than the other smartphone OEMs as the company is expected to launch a slew of tablets at the MWC instead of a new smartphone offering. The MediaPad M5 tablet line-up of Huawei is expected to include MediaPad M5 8, M5 10 and M5 10 Pro.Just days before the MWC, certain leaks surrounding the MediaPad M5 10 Pro emerged online. As per the leaks by WinFuture and Ronald Quandt, the flagship tablet by Huawei is expected to sport a 10.8-inch display along with top of the line specifications.The leaks further hint at Huawei’s own Kirin 960 SoC, the same processor that powers Huawei Mate 9 and Honor 8 pro, powering the Huawei MediaPad M5 10 Pro. In addition, the tablet is expected to carry a 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of internal storage options. It is not sure whether the tablet will run the latest Android 8.0 Oreo OS.On the optics front, the Huawei tablet is expected to carry a 13-megapixel primary camera with LED Flash and an 8-megapixel fixed-focus front sensor. The M5 10 Pro might also sport a fingerprint sensor embedded in its home button, housed in a metal unibody frame. The tablet is also expected to support M-Pen stylus as well as 4G LTE connectivity.Huawei MediaPad M5 8 is also expected to be launched by the company at the MWC 2018. As per online leaks, the tablet might sport an 8.4-inch display with 2560x1600 pixel resolution and runs the latest Android 8.0 Oreo. It will offer LTE connectivity, a USB-Type C port and will be backed by a 4980 mAh battery.