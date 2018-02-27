English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MWC 2018: Jolla launches Sailfish OS 3, New Sailfish Devices And More
New Sailfish devices announced in MWC 2018 include upcoming support for the brand new Sony's Xperia XA2.
MWC 2018: Jolla Unveils Sailfish 3, New Sailfish Devices And More
The Finnish mobile company and developer of open mobile operating system Sailfish OS today announced Sailfish 3, the third generation of its independent mobile operating system t the MWC 2018, along with new device support for Sony's Xperia XA2, the Gemini PDA, and INOI tablets. Sailfish is now also available for the new era of 4G Feature Phones.
New Sailfish devices announced
Sailfish OS has officially supported now on over a dozen mobile devices, and even more through the Sailfish community. Support extends several form factors including feature phones, wearables, tablets, corporate solutions, and a range of smartphones. Further with Sailfish 3, Jolla will extend its downloadable version of the OS, the Sailfish X, to new devices, such as the Gemini PDA.
New Sailfish devices announced in MWC 2018 include upcoming support for the brand new Sony's Xperia XA2. In collaboration with Sony Open Device Program, Jolla will make Sailfish OS available for the Xperia™ XA2. Through the Sailfish X program interested tech heads can purchase an official Sailfish X license and install the OS on their brand new Sony's Xperia™ XA2 devices. The software will become available in summer 2018.
Sailfish OS now available for feature phones
In MWC 2018 Jolla is also showcasing a totally new segment for Sailfish OS: the new era of highly capable 4G feature phones.
