MWC 2018 Live : HMD Global Unveils Nokia 8110, Nokia 1, Nokia 6, Nokia 7+ and Nokia 8 Sirocco

HMD Global is all set to launch a number of new Nokia smartphones at the Mobile World Congress 2018. The smartphones expected to be in the line-up are the Android Oreo (Go Edition) based Nokia 1, Nokia 4, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 (2018) as well as Nokia 9. HMD Global is also expected to launch 2018 version of its last year's offering, Nokia 8, and this time, it will be called Nokia 8 Sirocco. The smartphone has reportedly appeared in a listing on a Thai inspection service bearing ‘Nokia 8 Sirocco’ with model number TA-1005, while initially it was thought to be the Nokia 9. According to the US FCC certification, the Nokia 9 was expected to come with model numbers TA-1005, TA-1042, and TA-1009. The FCC documents disclosed that the smartphone bears the codename Avatar. Here are live updates from the event:-





Feb 25, 2018 9:17 pm (IST) HMD Global has unveiled five new Nokia smartphones. Three of these smartphones are Android One devices while on comes as an Android Oreo Go edition. HMD Global has also unveiled a 4G version of its iconic Nokia 8110 phone.

Feb 25, 2018 9:16 pm (IST) HMD global has unveiled 5 new phones at MWC 2018.

Feb 25, 2018 9:09 pm (IST) All new Nokia devices will come with the latest version of Android.

Feb 25, 2018 9:04 pm (IST) Nokia 8 Sirocco will be available from April 2018 for a starting price of 748 Euro.

Feb 25, 2018 9:02 pm (IST) Nokia 8 Sirocco will be available with 6GB RAM.

Feb 25, 2018 9:01 pm (IST) Nokia 8 Sirocco is completely made of stainless steel body and is water & dust resistant,

Feb 25, 2018 9:00 pm (IST) HMD global unveils Nokia 8 at MWC 2018.

Feb 25, 2018 8:59 pm (IST) Nokia 7+ will be available from April 2018 onwards at starting price of 399 Euros.

Feb 25, 2018 8:56 pm (IST) Nokia 7 Plus features Nokia Imaging suite that uses artificial intelligence.

Feb 25, 2018 8:54 pm (IST) Nokia 7 Plus gets Carl Zeiss lens at the back.

Feb 25, 2018 8:53 pm (IST) Nokia 7 plus features 4GB of RAM,

Feb 25, 2018 8:53 pm (IST) HMD Global unveils Nokia 7 Plus at MWC 2018.

Feb 25, 2018 8:52 pm (IST) Nokia 6 will be available in the market from April 2018.

Feb 25, 2018 8:51 pm (IST) Nokia 6 will have face unlock feature face unlock feature as seen on the iPhone X.

Feb 25, 2018 8:49 pm (IST) HMD global unveils Nokia 6 at MWC 2018.

Feb 25, 2018 8:47 pm (IST) Nokia 1 unveiled at MWC 2018

Feb 25, 2018 8:45 pm (IST) HMD Global unveils Nokia 1 at MWC 2018.

Feb 25, 2018 8:44 pm (IST) Nokia 8110 will be available from May 2018 onwards at a starting price of 99 Euros.

Feb 25, 2018 8:40 pm (IST) HMD Global has new unveiled Nokia 8110 at MWC 2018

Feb 25, 2018 8:24 pm (IST) In terms of optics, the Nokia 9 is expected to carry a 12-megapixel dual 'Carl-Zeiss lens' camera at the back and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. Both Nokia 9 and Nokia 8 (2018) are expected to be powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset and feature dual rear cameras with glass back.

Feb 25, 2018 8:18 pm (IST) It will run on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. The device will be backed by a 3800mAH battery with Qualcomm Quick-Charge 4 support. The new smartphone is expected to carry 6GB RAM and options for either 64GB or 128GB internal storage.

Feb 25, 2018 8:15 pm (IST) Apart from Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia is also expected to launch Nokia 9. The smartphone is expected to carry a 5.5-inch bezel-less display and be powered by Snapdragon 835 processor.

Feb 25, 2018 8:13 pm (IST) In terms of optics, the device is expected to carry a dual rear camera setup with one 12-megapixel and one 13-megapixel shooter along with 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone is said to come with a 3250mAh battery.

Feb 25, 2018 8:10 pm (IST) According to the rumors, the Nokia 8 Sirocco will feature a 5.5-inch OLED display, made by LG Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, Android 8.0 Oreo, 128GB inbuilt storage and 6GB of RAM.